Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,764 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.9% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $474,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $2,019,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,421,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192,616 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $11,820,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.21. 5,543,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.86. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

