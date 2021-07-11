Redwood Grove Capital LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 3.0% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.47.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $4.44 on Friday, reaching $171.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.