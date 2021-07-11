Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

DHR opened at $277.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $181.18 and a 1 year high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

