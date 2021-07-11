Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $117.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.71. The company has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

