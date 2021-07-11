Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,685,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,779. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $245.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

