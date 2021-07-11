Unibright Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $225.61 million and $2.10 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00053957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.00906707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.