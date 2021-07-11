APIX (APIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $916,901.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00053957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.00906707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005452 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.