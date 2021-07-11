Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.33 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Energi has a total market cap of $75.33 million and $1.85 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00005182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00264529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,760,700 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

