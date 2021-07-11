BLAST Achieves Market Cap of $27,565.37 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $27,565.37 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

