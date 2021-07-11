JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $556,565 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. 6,181,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

