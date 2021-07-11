Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. 143,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

