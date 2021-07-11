HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. HP reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,959,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06. HP has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HP by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

