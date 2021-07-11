$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 718,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock worth $2,302,402. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 75,890 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

