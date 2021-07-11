Internet Computer Price Tops $39.78 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.78 or 0.00117284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.45 billion and $132.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,089.78 or 1.00501350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00962716 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002972 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,015,300 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

