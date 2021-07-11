Iconic Token Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $1,421.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00117284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,089.78 or 1.00501350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00962716 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICNQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.