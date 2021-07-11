Yongbiao Ding Sells 200,000 Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) Stock

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) Senior Officer Yongbiao Ding sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,152.
Shares of Sparton Resources stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The stock has a market cap of C$13.25 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. Sparton Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.21.
Sparton Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.