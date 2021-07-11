Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

SYK stock opened at $264.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $176.20 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

