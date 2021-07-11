Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $183.01 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

