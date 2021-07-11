Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,960,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,015. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,621,777,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

