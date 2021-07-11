Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. 3,471,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,309. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.