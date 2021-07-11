Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. 18,708,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,038,872. The stock has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

