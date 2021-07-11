Zacks: Brokerages Expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 213,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 1,202,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,464. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

