The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 337.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 779,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,046. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.72. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $178.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

