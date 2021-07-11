Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ZETA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 406,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,853. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

