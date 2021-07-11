Tornado (TCORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $255,064.83

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $255,064.83 and $53,601.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $42.51 or 0.00125510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00117796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00162617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.16 or 1.00330015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00965758 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

