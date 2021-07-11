KeyFi Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $9,219.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00117796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00162617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.16 or 1.00330015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00965758 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,195,120 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars.

