Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,536 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,594. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

