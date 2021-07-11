Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,015 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $31,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AZN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 6,173,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

