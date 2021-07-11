Gold Poker (GPKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $17,688.05 and $5.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00118455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.12 or 0.99941850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.09 or 0.00966404 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

