Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price at $0.98

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.12.

BDRBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,682. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

