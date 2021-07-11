PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 48.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $5,965.46 and approximately $29.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.92 or 0.01337035 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

