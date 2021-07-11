Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT at $16.50

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $123,000.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 345,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,022. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.