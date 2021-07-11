Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

SPCE stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 61,371,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,086,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

