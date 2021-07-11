Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

SYF stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,617,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,080. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

