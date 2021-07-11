Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 236 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $3,723,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,051. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.