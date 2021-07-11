Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $116.58. 4,823,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,789. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

