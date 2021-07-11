Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,530,364 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,087,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $90.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

