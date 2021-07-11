Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 642,563 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 642,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

