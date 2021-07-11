Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. 3,471,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

