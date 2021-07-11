Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $79,209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $47,157,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

LSPD traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 601,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,533. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

