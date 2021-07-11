Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.29.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.22. 297,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,248. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.