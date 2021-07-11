SparksPay Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $24,811.86 and $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 60.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,230,799 coins and its circulating supply is 10,124,918 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.