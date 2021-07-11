WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00015960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $39,919.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.34 or 1.00085308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00969590 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

