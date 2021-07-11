Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 223,984 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.74.

WFC traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,055,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,956,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

