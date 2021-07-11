Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $54.84 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

NYSE:LIN traded up $5.72 on Friday, hitting $292.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

