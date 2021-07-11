Weld Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 347.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.6% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $3,790,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $12.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

