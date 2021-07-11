iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lifted by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

