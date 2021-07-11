176,000 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,261 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $280,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $1,855,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 336,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $76.48 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.61.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.