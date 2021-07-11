Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,336 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,336 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.9% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Booking worth $307,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $31.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,194.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,523. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

