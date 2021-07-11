Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 85,425 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,425 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $57,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.33. 1,134,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

